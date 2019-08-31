On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Lois Marilyn (Johnson) Albright, loving wife, mother of three, and grandmother of two, passed away suddenly at the age of 90.

Lois was born May 4, 1929, in Red Wing, MN to Frederick Clarence Johnson and Florence (Velander) Johnson, and grew up in the Swedish-American farming community of Vasa, MN with her loving brothers Richard and Curtiss. After graduating from Red Wing High School, Lois earned a nursing degree studying at Gustavus Adolphus College and Bethesda School of Nursing, where she made dear life-long friends. As a nurse in St. Paul, she was introduced to her future husband Dr. John Garth "Jack" Albright by a fellow nurse who happened to be Jack's step-mother. Married on July 27, 1957, the happy couple moved to Laurium, in Michigan's Copper Country, before settling in Madison, WI. There, they raised three children: Amy, Johnny, and Tom. In 1971 they tragically lost little Johnny to an impaired driver.

Lois gave much to her family and to the community. She volunteered for many causes, including 35 years delivering Mobile Meals and numerous roles and activities through her beloved Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Lois' gentle and caring nature is remembered fondly by so many she touched. She had a keen interest in learning and getting to know people. Her pastimes included games and crossword puzzles, travelling, and her beloved Milwaukee Brewers, especially when Bob Uecker was announcing. But most of all, she loved being with her family. She enjoyed many great trips to Reno, NV to visit the grandkids, Magdalena (Mia), and Emilio, son Tom, and daughter-in-law Katia. In 2017, she and Amy traveled to Nicaragua to explore the country, see wildlife, sample local delicacies and rum, peer into the caldera of an active volcano, and be with Tom and Katia and family, who were living there for the year. Most recently, she was eagerly anticipating Mia's quinceañera celebration; we know she'll be there in spirit!

She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Shawn Fey and son Jacob); her son, Tom; daughter-in-law, Katia; grandchildren, Mia and Emilio; a brother, Curtiss; sister-in-law, Eunice, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Johnny, her husband, Jack, a brother, Richard, and sisters-in-law, June and Patricia.

A memorial service will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road in Madison on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Sheryl L. Erickson presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital and the pastors at Good Shepherd for their compassionate care.

Memorials may be made in Lois's name to the Henry Vilas Zoological Society or the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Generosity Campaign.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434