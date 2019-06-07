Lois Marie Wright of Madison, Wis. passed away peacefully from heart failure on Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison surrounded by her family.

Lois was born to John and Elizabeth (Klein) Comiskey on Dec. 25, 1929, in Joliet, Ill. and moved to Madison as a child with her family. She attended St. Raphael's Elementary School and Central High School. Lois married Wilbur Wright on October 13, 1951, and they had two daughters together. They later divorced.



For the… past 41 years, Lois was the proprietor of a used goods consignment store, The Treasure Mart, in Monona, Wis. She enjoyed finding new uses for old things and was reusing and repurposing before it was popular. Lois loved her consigners and looked forward to going to work every day. She had remarkable stamina for someone her age and was working full-time up until two months prior to her death.



Lois was a tireless advocate for the underdog, particularly those struggling with mental illness. She was an optimist by nature and instilled confidence in others that even the big problems in life could be solved with a thoughtful approach.

She loved her family, was fiercely independent, resourceful, and resilient and blessed with boundless energy. Lois brought a sense of joy to everything she did and answered every phone call from out-of-state family with a jubilant, "How nice to hear from you!" She lived her life with dignity and grace.



Lois is survived by her two daughters, Susan Wright (Scott Thompson) of Madison and Marjorie Mateer (David) of Niwot, Colo.; and grandsons, John Mateer of Denver, Colo. and Daniel Mateer of Gunnison, Colo. Lois was preceeded in death by her parents; and infant sister, Louise.

Per Lois's wishes, no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers or donations, Lois would encourage everyone to reuse, repurpose, recycle, but don't throw it out! Also, go outside every day for some sunshine, never miss an opportunity to pet a friendly dog, and don't forget to tell family and friends that you love them.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the 8th floor care staff at St. Mary's hospital in Madison for their tender loving care of Lois.

For additional information, please contact Lois's daughter Marjorie at:margiemateer@yahoo.com



Of all the special joys in life,

The big ones and the small,

A mother's love and tenderness

Is the greatest of them all.

~ Anon. Read More »