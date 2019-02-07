Lois Marie Robinson
Madison-Lois Marie Robinson, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Oakwood Village.
Memorial Service will be held at Oakwood Village East Tree of Life Chapel, 5883 American Parkway, Madison, at 2:00 pm on Sunday February 17, 2019 with fellowship to follow.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Local and Regional News
- Monroe man shovels during Green County ice storm, or what he calls 'Oklahoma snow'
- Gov. Evers orders flags fly half-staff in honor of Milwaukee police officer killed in line of duty
- Police: 2 arrested in connection with string of armed robberies
- Principal on first year at Beloit Memorial on administrative leave, district confirms
- Frank Robinson, Hall of Fame baseball player who was first black manager in MLB, dies at 83
- Madison officials warn salt will be ineffective once cold temperatures hit, recommend using sand
- Poynette man found guilty of poisoning 4-year-old golden retriever
- Walker to charge at least $15,000 on speaking circuit
- Semi driver illegally passing school bus flips off driver, sheriff says
- UW-Madison launches review of fraternities, sororities
- Milwaukee officer is department's 3rd line-of-duty death since June
- PD: Teens in stolen vehicle involved in crash part of ‘ongoing crime spree'