Madison-Lois Marie Robinson, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Oakwood Village.

Memorial Service will be held at Oakwood Village East Tree of Life Chapel, 5883 American Parkway, Madison, at 2:00 pm on Sunday February 17, 2019 with fellowship to follow.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.