Lois (Maier) Tourdot

CROSS PLAINS - Lois Marion (Maier) Tourdot, age 69, of Cross Plains, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 26, 2023. She was born on Aug. 21, 1953, in Madison, the daughter of Herman and Rita (Maly) Maier.

Lois graduated from Middleton High School in 1971 and from MATC in the dental assistant program. She served in the U.S. Air Force from April 25, 1974, and was honorably discharged on December 7, 1977. During that time, she was a Senior Airman (SrA) and was a printer systems operator in Italy and Japan.

