Lois (Maier) Tourdot

CROSS PLAINS - Lois Marion (Maier) Tourdot, age 69, of Cross Plains, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 26, 2023. She was born on Aug. 21, 1953, in Madison, the daughter of Herman and Rita (Maly) Maier.
Lois graduated from Middleton High School in 1971 and from MATC in the dental assistant program. She served in the U.S. Air Force from April 25, 1974, and was honorably discharged on December 7, 1977. During that time, she was a Senior Airman (SrA) and was a printer systems operator in Italy and Japan.
Lois was united in marriage to Francis Tourdot on July 3, 1982, in Martinsville. She worked as a dental assistant office manager, owned and operated a dairy farm with her husband, and was a lead receptionist at Oakwood Village.
She was a member of St. Martin's Catholic Church and served as President of the Council of Catholic Women.
Lois enjoyed photography, gardening, camping, hiking, traveling-especially out west, cooking, caring for her animals and spending time with her family and friends. She had an abundance of positive energy that radiated to those around her and brought joy to so many.
Lois is survived by her husband, Francis; son, Chris (Echo) Tourdot; son, Jeff (Virgina) Tourdot; grandchildren, Vidal, Valissa and Jerid; sisters, Joyce (Ken) Statz, Yvonne (Jeff) Adams and Barb (Russ) Cable; and brother, Stan Maier. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Rita; and parents-in-law, James and Viola Tourdot.
A visitation will be held at ST. MARTIN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5959 St. Martin Circle, Cross Plains, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023. A Memorial Mass will take place at the church beginning at 11 a.m. with Father Brian Dulli presiding. Military honors and a luncheon will follow.
Special thanks to Lois’ caregivers, Donna Kruchten and Doreen Stoffels, for their wonderful care and support over the past 3 1/2 years and to Dr. Amy Grelle for her continued care.