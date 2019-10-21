Lois Mae Durkee, 91 of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Lois was born in Illinois on September 3, 1928 daughter of the late William and Adell (Trimner) Rakard. She married Robert Durkee on August 16, 1947. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2009.

Lois worked for many years and retired from Schweiger Furniture. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the local nursing home and playing euchre at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.

Lois enjoyed watching NASCAR races and the Packers. She also appreciated the outdoors, working on the farm and taking care of her garden. But most of all she cherished spending time with her family.

Lois is survived by her children, Robert (Patricia) Durkee of Beaver Dam, William (Theresa) Durkee of Milton and Harold (Laura) Durkee of Fort Atkinson; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and sisters, Katie Schmalfeldt of Burlington and Patricia Clark of Medford.

She is also preceded in death by her great granddaughter Ashley Erickson; sister, Patty June Collins-Trimner and brother, Lytle Rakard.

A Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. at the funeral home until time of service. A private burial will take place at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Jefferson County or to the Alzheimer's Association.

