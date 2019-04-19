MADISON-Lois Mae Duckworth, age 91, passed away on April 17, 2019, at home after a long illness.

Born on May 29, 1927, in Madison, Wis. to Wilfred F. and Enid Nelson. She grew up on Chandler Street and lived most of her life in Madison. Lois graduated from West High School and attended Groves-Bernhardt Secretarial School. After completing school, she worked for the State of Wisconsin for many years.



Lois married Alton “Toby” Duckworth on May 15, 1948 at Bethel Lutheran Church. They were married for 56 years. Together they raised a family and moved to Glendora, Calif. in 1961 and returned to Madison in 1967. Upon her return, Lois worked for CUNA, Inc. and her last position was as Director of Convention Services and she retired in 1985. She was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Middleton, Wis. Her interests included sewing, playing cards, interior decorating, reading romance novels, traveling and being a steadfast fan of the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. She had a quick smile and keen fashion sense. Some would say she was quite opinionated and she had been known to be referred to as a stubborn Swede.



Lois is survived by her daughters, Deborah (James) McCauley-Forrestal of Madison and Laura (Dan) Colletti of Middleton; her grandchildren, Matthew (Megan) McCauley, Sarah (Joe) Grant and Taylor (Vanna) Forrestal; and her great-grandchildren, Tristyn Richie, Vivien Matts, Ellie Forrestal and Evan McCauley. She is further survived by her former son-in-law and family, Birney (Peg) McCauley, Leah (John Karl) Jarzombek and Claire (Casey) McCauley. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Lewis (Uldine) and Leonard (Deanna) Duckworth; her sister-in-law, Delores (Carl) Schafer; many nieces and nephews; and friends, Katherine Pavlue and Isabel Dressel.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Marvin (Margaret) and Earl (Ethel) Nelson; sisters, Avys (Lee) Lemmerhirt and Janet (Harry) Topole; and sisters-in-law, Donna Duckworth and Elaine (David) Campfield.



A funeral service will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Avenue, Middleton, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Visitation will be held at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.



The family would like to thank Dr. Orest Kostelyna of Dean Clinic, SSM Hospice staff and The Waterford of Fitchburg Assisted Living Staff for all their wonderful care and kindness.



