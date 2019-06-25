Lois Louise Cosmides, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home on June 22, 2019.

She was born in Muscoda, WI, on August 2, 1936, to Carl and Elizabeth Schoenbeck (Gies). She was raised in Muscoda, graduating from Muscoda High School in 1954.

As a young adult, Lois moved to downtown Madison where she worked at First Bank, now US Bank. Her career there ended up spanning 44 years, and many customers and colleagues remember her affectionately.

She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Madison. Lois was a great animal lover and lovingly cared for each cat and dog she adopted, from her beloved basset hound, Rosie, to her sweet tabby, Oliver. A good game of Euchre, crossword puzzles, and the daily newspaper puzzles were her favorites.

She was able to purchase the family home in Muscoda where she enjoyed hosting family and friends for many years. She often hosted a Fourth of July picnic that included a trip to local fireworks. Lois loved reading and politics, and she was known throughout her life for her flair for fashion and interior design. Lois had an infectious laugh and a wicked sense of humor.

She is survived by one sister, Carol (Roger) Knox from Summit, New Jersey; one nephew, David (Elizabeth) Johnson; three nieces, Dawn (John) Croffut, Beth (Brian) Davis, and Kathryn Christensen; one great nephew, Adam Croffut, two great nieces, Samantha Croffut and Andrea Harris; and beloved cat, Oliver, and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her younger sister, Gloria (Schoenbeck) Christensen, brother-in-law Douglas Christensen, and ex-husband Ted Cosmides.

A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53705, on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Muscoda Public Cemetery, Muscoda, WI. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

The family would like to thank Linda and Bob Phetteplace, Nancy Olson, Mike Alt, Lisa Larson, and dear family friends Bonnie and Dan Prohaska, as well as the kind and wonderfully supportive staff at Agrace Hospice, Age at Home by Agrace, UW Health, US Bank, and Meriter Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lois' name to Second Harvest Food Bank or Dane County Humane Society.