MADISON-Lois LaVonne Belisle, age 90, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 10, 1929, the daughter of James L. White and Caecilie Bork.

Lois graduated from Madison East High School and was a lover of books and writing her entire life. Lois married Verlyn Belisle on Dec. 28, 1946, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison. She was always loving and supportive of her family and a voice of optimism and of confidence that one could achieve anything they set as a goal for themselves. Her husband, children and grandchildren greatly benefited from this unconditioned support.

Lois won many contests over the years winning numerous trips, one to the 1964 NYC World Fair, getting a burro and household appliances. She had a hand in naming Country Crock Butter. Lois also wrote a jingle for Ford Mustang back in the 1970's. She loved to draw and write. Lois used her artistic skills to decorate their home for each of the holidays with her Christmas artwork on the windows being especially memorable. She was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church.

Lois is survived by her son, Verlyn (Jane) Belisle; daughter, Cathy (Brian) Leininger; three grandchildren, Travis (Kimora), Bryce, and Vanessa (Steve); three great-grandchildren, Christian, Jacob and Abigail; her brother, Terry (Kathryn) Thorne; and her brother-in-law, Doyle (Sandi) Belisle. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Verlyn; her parents; her brother, James White Jr.; brothers-in-law, Francis and Arnold Belisle; and sisters-in-law, Claudette and Irene.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, with Deacon Todd Martin presiding. Entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Memorials in Lois' name may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.

