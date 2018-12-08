Lois Jean Robbins

Lois J. Robbins, 86, of New Diggings, WI passed away on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 12th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. Burial will be in the Shawnee Cemetery in New Diggings, WI. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 11th from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI and on Wednesday, December 12th from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Lois was born on March 8, 1932 to John & Alta Mechler on the family farm near Hazel Green, WI. She married William “Bill” Robbins on August 27, 1949 at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, WI. Together they farmed in New Diggings and worked in both construction and plumbing. Lois also worked as a bookkeeper for the family business, Robbins & Pedley and H&R Block during tax season. Lois & Bill enjoyed traveling and spending their winters in Arizona, camping, fishing and feeding her birds. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lois is survived by a daughter: Vickie (Daryle) Bennett of Shullsburg, WI; 3 sons: Kerry (Lori) Robbins & Tim (Crystal) Robbins both of New Diggings, WI and Cal (Linda) Robbins of Benton, WI; 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill (December 17, 2007); a son, Mike (1977); 2 sisters: Hazel (Jack) Morsman & Shirley (Larry) Murray; 1 brother, Alvin (Daisy) Mechler; a sister-in-law, Eleanor (Jim) Alderson and 2 brothers-in-law: Francis (Catherine) Robbins & Bob (Anna) Robbins.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Lois J. Robbins Memorial Fund has been established.