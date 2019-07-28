Lois Elizabeth Week
Lois Elizabeth Week, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Randolph Health Services.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Laura (Steve Wilke) Week; four sons, Daniel (Chrisine) Week, James (Bernadette Stoher) Week, Ronald (Erika) Week and Theodore (Marret) Week; two step-daughters, Jane (Rob) Crawford and Gay (David) Huenink; 15 grandchildren, Blaine, Danny, Kayla, Alexis, Sam, Annie, Nicholas, Dylan, Jessica, Maria, Sarah, Alicia, Abby, Zoe and Emma; and 13 great-grandchildren, Savana, Mason, Landon, Faith, Roman, Fabian, Milan, Catalina, Destiny, Zachary, Ashley, Hailey, Lilah.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Robert Schuette; sister, Phyllis Gasner; sister-in-law, Betty Schuette; and brother-in-law, Jack Gasner.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison at 12 Noon on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A visitation will be held 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.