Lois Elizabeth Week, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Randolph Health Services.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Laura (Steve Wilke) Week; four sons, Daniel (Chrisine) Week, James (Bernadette Stoher) Week, Ronald (Erika) Week and Theodore (Marret) Week; two step-daughters, Jane (Rob) Crawford and Gay (David) Huenink; 15 grandchildren, Blaine, Danny, Kayla, Alexis, Sam, Annie, Nicholas, Dylan, Jessica, Maria, Sarah, Alicia, Abby, Zoe and Emma; and 13 great-grandchildren, Savana, Mason, Landon, Faith, Roman, Fabian, Milan, Catalina, Destiny, Zachary, Ashley, Hailey, Lilah.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Robert Schuette; sister, Phyllis Gasner; sister-in-law, Betty Schuette; and brother-in-law, Jack Gasner.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison at 12 Noon on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A visitation will be held 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.