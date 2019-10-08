VERONA – Lois E. Wagner, age 90, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Noel Manor.

Lois was born on January 23, 1929 in Madison, WI to Carl and Helen (Annen) Borchert. She married Lavern Wagner on January 14, 1950. Lois was a long time member of St. Andrew Catholic Church as well as a member of the choir. Lois canned many vegetables from Lavern's garden and enjoyed going to the Casino with her beloved husband. Lois will be greatly missed by her many family and friends but most of all her children whom she loved so much.

Lois is survived by her children, Vern (Linda), Deborah (Lee) Sherven, Bev (John) Scheidegger, and Diane Wagner (Tim Brockmann); God daughter, Michelle (Mike) Roesch; ten grandchildren; many great grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Aggie) Borchert; and sister-in-law, Agnes Borchert. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Sharon Storkson; siblings, Delores, Janice, Arlene, and Robert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona, with Fr. John Sasse presiding. A visitation will be held from 10AM until time of Mass on Monday at the church. Burial at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Lois' team at Agrace and Noel Manor's staff for their care and support. A special thanks to Alicia Ramirez, Jess Hynek, and Joana Felix.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice.

Lois and Lavern are now together forever.

