Our dearest mother, grandmother and friend, Lois E. Hird, of Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Hospice Care at Upland Hills NRC in Dodgeville.

An incredibly warm and loving friend, and loved by all who knew her, Lois had a great sense of humor with an ever-ready smile and kind word. She was a lifelong antique collector, dog lover and avid gardener. Neighbors walked or drove by the house every year to marvel at her gardens.



Lois defined herself by her children: Cyndee Andrews; Jeffrey Mueller; Michael (Peggy) Mueller; Bill (Sue) Mueller; Sharon (Robin Bergdoll) Mueller; Mary Jo (Ian Munnoch) Mueller; and John (Alison Wiegel) Mueller; her grandchildren, Scott LeCoque; Nick (Becky) Mueller; Jon Mueller; Nicole Mueller; Lily Wiegel; Owen Wiegel and Tyler Wiegel; her great-grandchildren, Jackson Mueller and William Mueller. She will also be missed by many friends.



Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and C. Dale Gordon; her husband, Eldon R. Hird; a daughter, Wendy Mueller; a granddaughter, Kaitie Maule and her former husband, Karl Mueller.



Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, September 17, 2018 at First United Methodist Church in Mineral Point with Pastor Gerhardt Miller officiating. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the church. A visitation will be held from Noon until the time of services.



Lois’s family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Upland Hills NRC and Hospice for the loving care they gave their mother.



A true human, her grace and warmth enveloped all immediately upon nearing her. Lois will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



