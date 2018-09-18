MIDDLETON- Lois Beth Smith, age 94, went to her final home with the Lord and to be reunited with her departed loved ones on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

For 94 years, Lois was the essence of Love. She was born on March 5, 1924 in Whitewater, to Fern and Birdie Lemke, the third of four children. Lois was a spirited soul, whose love for life and family was abundant. She worked hard on the family’s dairy farm, earned high grades in school and was an active member of the community. In 1941, she was awarded Jefferson County’s prestigious honor of “Dairy Queen.”

As a young woman, Lois was employed as a secretary and worked in real estate. In the summer of 1942, a barefoot Lois went to the neighbor’s house in search of a cup of sugar. It was there she met the love of her life, Milton Roger Smith. After serving in World War II, Milt returned home and in June of 1948, they married. They built their life together in Rockford, Ill, raising four beloved children: Cindy, Tom, Amy, and Ted. Lois’ caring nature came to fruition during this time as she cheered her children on in academics, pageantries, art shows, sporting events and much more.

The family enjoyed summer vacations at Lauderdale Lakes, swimming, waterskiing, fishing, golfing, and taking long walks to procure sweets at the local marina. After their children married or left for college, Lois and Milt moved to Middleton in 1976. While there,

Lois worked for 15 years at the Dane C. Hwy Dept. and Clerk of Courts. Lois found great fulfillment from her career. As Lois’ life grew, so did her family. Lois and Milt’s next adventure was grand-parenting. While she may have cheated at Skip-Bo from time to time, she always made up for it with a joke and a Dilly Bar. In her home, the family laughed a little louder, hugged a little tighter and loved a little stronger.



After 56 years of marriage, Milt passed away in 2004. The following summer, Lois moved to Sun City Center, Fla., to be closer to family. Lois spent her time making jewelry, writing letters, playing the organ, creating care packages for loved ones and making new friends. She was an active member of the Methodist Church.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father; three siblings, Da Nette, Doris and Helen; and her beloved husband, Milt. Lois is survived by her children Cindy (Dr. John) Grow of Kiowa, Kan., Tom (Carmen) Smith of Brandon, Fla., Amy Blackshear of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Ted (Lyndal) Smith of Alamosa, Colo. Memories of Lois Smith are cherished by her extended family of 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and countless friends.



Lois’ life was built on the foundation of love and family. Lois was a positive force of nature— staunchly independent, extremely joyous and loving without measure. Those who knew Lois know the world is a better place because of her. While she is no longer here in physical form, Lois’ light and the love she gave endlessly, lives on in all of us.

Services for Lois will be held at COLD SPRING UNION CEMETERY at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

“Love is not an emotion; it is your very existence.” –Rumi.



