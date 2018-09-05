PARDEEVILLE- Lois Ann Thomsen Gates, age 78, passed away on September 3, 2018 after a prolonged illness with family by her side. She was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, the 6th of 8 children, on May 28, 1940, the daughter of Hilda (Buttenhoff) and Peter B. Thomsen.

Lois loved to sing and garden. She was employed at Walgreens Distribution Center for 25 years.

She is survived by her husband, Larry E. Gates; her children, Laura (Kevin “Casey”) Robson, Leslie (Dan) Anderson, Lorrne (Trish) Gates and Lisa (Dale) Johnson; grandchildren, Beth, Ethan, Ryan, Amanda, Austin, Athena, Rhiannon, Lawrence, Zoe, and Faith; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul (Judy) Thomsen, and Walter (Dolly) Thomsen; sister, Mary Snyder; brother-in-law, Don Hansen; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving son, Gary Babich; her parents; her brothers, Lester Thomsen and Don Thomsen; her sister, Caroline Hansen; and brother-in-law, Ted Snyder.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Lois’ family would like to thank the staff at Badger Prairie for the care they provided.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at BASHFORD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 329 North St., Madison, with the Rev. Amanda Stein presiding. Burial will follow the luncheon at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at the church on Saturday.

