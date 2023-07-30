Lois Ann Pikoske

Verona – Lois A. Pikoske, age 88, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born in Cumberland, WI on June 26, 1935, the daughter of Carl and Hilda (Hanson) Semington. Lois graduated from Chippewa Falls High School at age 16. She attended Luther College and UW Eau Claire. After college she moved to Racine, where she taught 5th and 6th grades and directed the school choir. She was very popular with her students and was often invited to their houses for dinner.

Lois met Herb in the church choir, and they were married on October 1, 1966. The following year, Karen was born. The family moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa, where Linda was born and then Waterloo, Iowa, where Monica was born. Lois completed her Master's degree in Elementary Guidance Counseling at the University of Northern Iowa.