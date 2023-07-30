Lois Ann Pikoske

Verona – Lois A. Pikoske, age 88, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born in Cumberland, WI on June 26, 1935, the daughter of Carl and Hilda (Hanson) Semington. Lois graduated from Chippewa Falls High School at age 16. She attended Luther College and UW Eau Claire. After college she moved to Racine, where she taught 5th and 6th grades and directed the school choir. She was very popular with her students and was often invited to their houses for dinner.
Lois met Herb in the church choir, and they were married on October 1, 1966. The following year, Karen was born. The family moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa, where Linda was born and then Waterloo, Iowa, where Monica was born. Lois completed her Master's degree in Elementary Guidance Counseling at the University of Northern Iowa.
In 1974, the family moved to West Bend, WI. Lois took a job as a substitute teacher and soon became a favorite for several teachers, especially the music teachers.
She belonged to Our Savior’s Lutheran church in West Bend, where she taught the middle school youth program, directed the children’s choir and led Bible studies.
Lois was in 4-H growing up, and became the General Leader of the Badger Boosters 4-H club in Washington County. She and Herb bought a farm, where Lois helped with the milking and daily chores. She especially loved gardening which allowed her to can and freeze enough food for the family to eat through the year.
When their first grandchild was born, Herb and Lois relocated to a farm south of Mt. Horeb. Lois continued her love of flowers and gardening and devoted her time to caring for her daughter, Linda. Lois testified at the State Capitol in Madison to advocate for increased funding for people with disabilities. She also helped the company who provided caregivers for Linda with re-writing policies and procedures for their employees.
Lois took several trips to Norway and attended a summer program at the University of Oslo. She loved traveling to see family and always kept in touch with her Norwegian relatives.
Lois always had an open door and loved to strike up a conversation with everyone she met. She loved to hear people’s stories, and she remembered every detail that people told her so she could check in with them the next time she saw them.
She will be remembered for being kind, warm, and caring, and for having a sense of humor that led her to frequently get the giggles and see the ridiculousness in almost every situation.
Lois is survived by her husband, Herb; her daughters, Karen (Ted) Smith, Linda Pikoske and Monica (Michael) Walrath; grandchildren, Bailey Smith, Lilly Walrath and Patrick Walrath; sister, Betty Kay (George) Stein; sister-in-law, Jean Semington; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Hilda; and her brother, Ardell Semington.
The family would like to thank the many friends, neighbors and caregivers who helped over the years. Memorials should be directed to West Middleton Lutheran Church.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at WEST MIDDLETON LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3763 Pioneer Rd, Verona, with Rev. Connie Matye presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. A private family burial will take place at Verona City Cemetery. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Verona Chapel
220 Enterprise Drive
608-845-6625
