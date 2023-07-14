MADISON – Lois A. Karn, age 91, died on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Born in 1932 to Eben and Ethel Engle in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, three sisters, Jacqueline and Betsy (deceased), and survived by Gloria. Graduated from UW Madison Phi Beta Kappa and also earned a Master’s degree from UW Madison, Married Edwin D. Karn (deceased 2001) Four children, Andrew J., Timothy D., Michael B., Matthew E., two grandchildren, Jackson and Evelyn. Lois was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, cook, baker of delicious pies, teacher, singer, writer, gardener, canner, philanthropist. She started her career teaching ESL in Madison but then continued to teach in a similar capacity in Cleveland and Sheboygan. Lois loved her husband, children, family and friends. Some of her college housemates formed a group called the Tabard Inn group named after the house where they all lived together, and she was active with them until the present. Lois also loved, cooking, camping, travel, writing, reading, working in her garden, vacationing on her property in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, going to music and theater productions, Madison Symphony and American Players Theater. In her later years in Madison, she was heavily involved in the Madison PLATO group in several writing, play, and book groups. She will be missed and loved by her family, friends and the many lives she touched in her long happy life.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please contact the family for further information.