MOUNT HOREB/COTTAGE GROVE-Lloyd F. "Barney" Stapelmann, age 93, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral services are pending.

A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 edition.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



