Lloyd (Arnie) Arnold Arneson passed away on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, with his daughters by his side.

Lloyd was born in Boscobel, WI, on January 2, 1934, the son of Gordon Sanford and Elnora Maude (Smith) Arneson.He served in the Air Force as Crew Chief for the 27th Air Refueling Squad, Strategic Air Command (SAC) during the Korean Conflict and received a National Defense Service Medal.Lloyd retired in 1996 from the Hot Springs Rehabilitation Center, Hot Springs, Arkansas where he served as Chief Orthotist, specializing in spinal cord injuries. During his career, Lloyd received many awards and recognitions for his work in designing prosthetics for spinal cord injury patients, allowing them to live more independently.

Lloyd was a wise person who never spoke poorly of others. He did not like crowds but was always the bright spot when around other people. People were drawn to him because of his kind manner and quick witted jokes to make light of any situation. He was always pleasant and positive and never complained, even when he had every right to. He was a born fisherman and enjoyed spending time with family. In his last days, even in his poor health, he would say he was “not getting older, just closer”. He believed in Jesus and was content, never complaining, just waiting “for the good Lord to take him”. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

Survivors include his daughters, Teresa (Jim) Deering and Melissa (Doug) Imhoff; granddaughters, Angelica Colbert, Tari Yeatman and Sarah Deering; grandsons, Brian Yeatman, Eric Colbert and Ben Imhoff; 9 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters, Lorraine Jones of Pocala, OK, Shirley Conley of Fennimore, Edna Hoffman of Nekoosa and Mary Grossbier of Nekoosa; 2 brothers, Leroy Arneson of Hemet, CA, and Rodney Arneson of Lancaster.Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Tony Arneson; 6 brothers, Gordon Jr., Virgil, Howard, Harold, Floyd and Leland Arneson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, WI, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 1, 2018, with Father Brian Wilk presiding, followed by military honors. A visitation will be held at Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., on Thursday, May 31, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

​​​​​​​7435 University Avenue

​​​​​​​(608)831-6761