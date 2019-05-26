Lisbeth H. Rogers

Lisbeth Helen (Schoenfeld) Rogers of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, at her home.

Born in 1955, Lisbeth spent most of her life in Madison, though her life was filled with exciting travels and experiences.

As a young girl, she lived on the west side of Madison, where her father, Clay Schoenfeld, was a professor of journalism at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. The family attended Midvale Community Lutheran Church. A graduate of Madison West High School, Lisbeth traveled to and lived in Sydney, Australia, and Texas and Missouri, before returning to her beloved Madison.

In her professional life, Lisbeth was owner of the Camden Inn Hotel and Pub in Camden, New South Wales, Australia; owner of a catering business, Feast & Folly; a highly successful real estate agent in the Madison area; and Director of Author Management at Golson Media, an academic editorial business.

Lisbeth was an avid genealogist, spending many hours researching the family histories of friends and family. Her love of history extended to her appreciation for historic decor and design. Lisbeth was also known for her fine cuisine and collection of personal and family recipes, which eventually were woven into her online Feast & Folly Cookbook with over 500 recipes, some of which came from aunts, grandmothers, cousins, and distant relatives. She also loved the beauty and history of Wisconsin. Her father was a noted author and Wisconsin naturalist. Lisbeth worked to collect and protect his literary collection, as well as to continue his efforts to maintain the Hyde Chapel in southern Wisconsin.

Whether planning a trip of new adventures or curling up with a good Hallmark movie, Lisbeth loved to laugh with friends and was always up for a good joke.

She is survived by her beloved partner of 20 years J. Thomas Walzer of Madison; son Clay Rogers, daughter-in-law Nicki Fury, grandson Maddex Rogers of Madison; sisters Lee (Douglas) Nearpass of Kearny, NJ, and Laurie (Geoffrey) Golson of Orlando, FL.

A good friend to many, and a dear friend to those who knew her best, she held dearest the "Steel Magnolias," a close group of friends who began their friendship as early as grade school and continued those relationships throughout her entire life.

Lisbeth is preceded in death by her daughter, Lauren Lee Merrill, age 26.

A Celebration of Lisbeth's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison. A visitation will be held from 11am until the time of service.

