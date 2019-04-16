Lisa Marie DeBroux, age 38 of Monroe, died peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Lisa was the first child born to Douglas and Susan (Moenssens) DeBroux on March 21, 1981 in Green Bay, WI. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1999 and attended U.W. Platteville. Lisa was a high school intern at WEKZ and most recently volunteered at the Monroe Public Library. She has been a long time resident at Monroe Health Services where she enjoyed interacting with the other residents and staff. She also was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Monroe.

Lisa will be greatly missed by her two children, Ethan and Samara; her fiancé Charles Brentner of Monroe; father, Douglas (Deb) DeBroux of Lodi; mother, Susan DeBroux of Monroe; sisters, Laura DeBroux of Middleton, and Michelle (Zach) Knell of Monroe; step-brothers, Ben and Zach; and niece and nephew, Lillian and Zachary Knell.

A memorial visitation for Lisa will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, De Pere, WI. Memorials are suggested in Lisa’s name c/o Michelle Knell, 1214 Second St., Monroe. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

Lisa was a loving daughter, sister, Aunt, and friend to many. Her family would like to thank the staffs of Monroe Health Services and Monroe Clinic for their exceptional care of Lisa.