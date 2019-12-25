Lisa M. Yrios, age 49, of Middleton, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Belmont Nursing Home.

She was born on July 14, 1970, at the U.S. Air Force Academy Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo., the daughter of John and Yvonne (Stueber) Yrios.

Lisa graduated from Middleton High School, Class of 1988. She worked with People First and was a strong advocate for people with disabilities. Lisa lived every second to the fullest. She enjoyed arts and crafts, Special Olympics, summer camps, and parties with friends and family for any and all occasions. Lisa found joy in her many years of office work at SRO.

Lisa is survived by mother, Yvonne Stueber; father, John Yrios; brother, David (Christie) Yrios; sister, Ann Yrios; and nephews, Malik and James Yrios.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers or donations, please pay it forward to a person with special needs with your time and resources. Thank you to Create-Ability staff for your many years of loving support, the staff at Belmont Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice.

