SUN PRAIRIE/TOKEN CREEK – Lisa M. Hohlstein, age 54, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Lisa was born in Green Bay, WI on June 23, 1964 to John and Ruth (Lamberg) Nelson. She graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1982. Lisa married the love of her life, Chris Hohlstein, on May 20, 1989. She worked for QBE for close to 35 years, making many friends within the insurance industry.

Lisa was a HUGE Packer fan, enjoyed to camp, and was a fabulous cook, especially her deviled eggs.

If you ever stopped by, she always had snacks ready. She loved off-road racing and being a part of the off-road family. Most of all she loved her home and her dog, Macy. We will never forget Lisa's beautiful smile and her love of sunsets.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Chris; parents, John and Ruth; sister, Julie (Jeff) Hellenbrand; sister-in-law, Cathy Hilsenhoff; nieces/nephews, Tony, Megan, Nicole, and Erin; and her beloved Macy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. A visitation will be held from 4PM until 7PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the funeral home and again from 10AM until time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

