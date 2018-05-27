Lisa Ann Reeve-Denu, age 50, passed away on Tuesday May 22, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on March 23, 1968, in Madison, the daughter of Donald (Janet) and Janice (Miller) Reeve. Lisa graduated from Middleton High School. On March 10, 2018, Chris and Lisa were married in a very special ceremony.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Chris Denu; son, Brockton Reeve; daughters, Kayla Catlin and Amber and Heather Reeve; sister, Theresa (Richard) Cregger; many aunts and uncles; and many special friends.

Family would like to thank Doctors and staff at UW-Hospital and Hospice for their care and compassion for Lisa and family.

Funeral services will be held at Gunderson West Funeral and Cremation Care, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 1, 2018, and at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Avenue

(608)831-6761