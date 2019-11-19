LODI - Linnea Margarette Baker, age 90, peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

She was born on March 7, 1929, in Pembine, Wis, the daughter of John "August" and Matilda (Hoffsted) Mickelson. Linnea graduated from Pembine High School in 1947. She married Merle Baker on March 4, 1950 in Pembine. He preceded her in death in September 23, 2003.

She was employed with Elaine Madison; Visual Education Consultants and finally Royal Publishing until retiring at age 70. She worked part-time during retirement at Lodi Schools and Baraboo Walmart.

Linnea had a variety of interests including knitting items for family and friends, playing cards, bowling, camping and traveling. She was proud to have donated gallons of blood over the years and was an active member of her church circle. An avid Wisconsin sports fan, she enjoyed the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and everything Badgers. Linnea also treasured teaching kids, as a Cub and Girl Scout leader, but most loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons, Michael (Tami) and William; her daughter, Margaret Baker; three grandchildren, Nicholas (Tanya) Baker, Natalie (Joe) Gennerich and Sara Steinle (Stephen Schils); granddaughter-in-law, Jaime Baker; nine great-grandchildren, Bailey, Kaleb, and Kailey Baker; Gabbi Wille, Brooklyn Gennerich and Thoran Gennerich, Bryn Moore, Sloane and Mya Baker. In addition to her ex-husband, Merle, she was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Thomas; daughter-in-law Vickie Baker; her grandson, Nathan Baker; and her three brothers, Harold (Lila) Mickelson, Leonard (Tula) Mickelson and Clarence Mickelson.

The family would like to thank Pastor Mike Lee for his spiritual support and the team of angels from Agrace that assisted in the care of their mother.

A celebration of Linnea's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Linnea's name to the Humane Society or First Lutheran Church, Lodi.