Lindsey J. Hansen

Lindsey J. Hanson, age 16, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

She was born in Madison on January 12, 2002, the daughter of Bret and Becky Hanson. Lindsey was a freshman at McFarland High School. She enjoyed traveling, music, and laughter. Lindsey made many memories as a cheerleader with Cheer WI and camping at Wisconsin Badger Camp. She loved family and friends and shared her heart with everyone. Lindsey changed the lives of everyone she came in contact with for the better.

She is survived by her parents; grandparents, Barb and Bill Zenz and Len and Connie Hanson; uncles, Brian Zenz, Mark (Angie) and David (Alyssa) Hanson; and cousins, Hannah, Madeline, Adam, William and Piper Zenz, Caleb, Bennett and Nora Hanson.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 2, 2018 at McFarland Lutheran Church, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following the services, in the fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Cress Funeral Home in McFarland, and from 10:00 AM until the time of services Friday at church.

Memorials may be made in Lindsey's name to Olbrich Gardens or Wisconsin Badger Camp.

A special thank you to everyone that was a part of Lindsey's life journey.

