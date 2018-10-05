Linda S. Mabie, age 65, passed away October 4, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 31, 1953, the daughter of the late Dale and Joyce (Swafford) Kaufman. Linda was employed by the State of Wisconsin as a vehicle inspector for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Thompson; her siblings, Jerry (Nancy) and Mike (Cindy); a sister in law, Ruth; her ex husband, Doug; she is further survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Tom.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm Thursday, October 11, 2018 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac, WI. A visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until the time of the service at the church on Thursday.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice.