Linda Marie Bethke, age 69, passed away surrounded by her family at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison on June 22, 2019.

She was born Feb. 11, 1950 to the late Arthur and Dorothy (Kippley) Huerth. Linda graduated Sauk Prairie High School; class of 1968. Following High School Linda worked for Rayovac while studying to obtain her CNA certificate. She was united in marriage to Gerald R. Bethke on July 31, 1971 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City.

Linda worked as a caregiver for Central Colony in Madison, Meadow View and Meadow Ridge in Baraboo, and various other facilities in Sauk Co. for over 30 years until she decided to pursue her passion as a wildlife rehabilitator. Linda created the Soaring Eagle Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, which she managed through donations.

She spent 27 years rehabilitating animals but her passion was for birds. Linda was determined, strong and followed her passion for animals which has spread throughout her family and community. She enjoyed leading various education seminars for wildlife to help educate others. Linda looked forward to time spent with family, especially her grandchildren, visiting elderly friends, crocheting and photography.

Linda is survived by her husband, Gerald Bethke; daugthers, Michele (John) Stolzman, Jennifer (Tom) Pizur, Tamara Raitt; six grandchildren, Alexander & Alison Stolzman, Ryan, Colin and Katherine Pizur and Claire Raitt; siblings, Kathy (Dave) Uselman, Faye Cullen, Mary (Dennis) Greiber, Ron (Lucy) Huerth, Alan (Tammie) Huerth, Mark (Beth) Huerth, Lisa (Chris) Ganser. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great grandnieces and great grand nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation for Linda will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on June 27, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City.

Linda's family would like to express their gratitude to the healthcare professionals and staff at St. Mary's Hospital especially RN Edriss, Fr. Pat, and the Sauk Co. Human Society.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made in Linda's name to Oschner Park Zoo Attn: Mike Hardy, 124 2nd St, Baraboo, WI 53913. Mhardy@cityofbaraboo.com

