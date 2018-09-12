Linda M. Rasmussen

Linda (Lubke) Rasmussen was born on July 26, 1954, to Glenn and Arlene Rasmussen. She graduated from Evansville High School and earned a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.



In 1974, she married Carl Sielaff, and their careers took them to Corvallis, Oregon and northern Wisconsin.



A bright inquisitive child, Linda marched to the tune of her own drummer. This independent streak continued into adulthood as Linda embarked on a career in social work, culminating as Hospice Coordinator of Volunteer Services for the Monroe Hospital and Clinics. She was loved by many: her clients, co-workers, hospice volunteers, friends, and of course, her family. Always the organizer and caregiver, Linda developed a protocol and materials for women with stillborn children, a program that enabled dogs to visit the sick and elderly, grief counseling groups, as well as support groups for people who had lost pets.



Linda led a full and active life. She was a sports fan, a political junkie, a piano player, and an avid animal lover. It was while living in the north woods that Linda developed her interest in wolves.



Linda will be greatly missed by her siblings: Karen (Joe) Baumann, Lynette (Ed Tridle) Rasmussen, Randy (Cindy Jensen) Rasmussen, Mark (Mary Cay) Rasmussen, and Denise (Richard) Karis; her 14 nieces and nephews; and her ex-husband, Carl Sielaff. She was preceded in death by her parents and numerous beloved pets.



A memorial will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of the service on Sunday followed by a light luncheon.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of your choice, or The Timberwolf Alliance.



