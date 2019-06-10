Obituaries

Linda M. Eggers

Linda M. Eggers,63, of Dickeyville, WI passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Southwest Health Hospital in Platteville, WI.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation  Services in Cuba City, WI. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until time of service on Friday, June 14th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI.

Complete arrangements are pending.

