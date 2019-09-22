Linda L (Utynek) Lee

Linda Lee (Utynek), age 72, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at home after a brief illness.

She was born on November 10, 1946, to Frank and Vivian Utynek. Linda was united in marriage to Dennis Lee on February 12, 1966, in Beloit. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping and going to the pool every day for two hours.

Linda is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Traci (Mark) Wilcox and Jason Lee; grandchildren, Trevor, Marisa, Noah, Isabella, Lucas and Liam. She is also survived by siblings, Don Utynek, Darwin (Susie) Utynek and Tana (Brent) Fink; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their supportive care and assistance.

A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at VFW Post 8483 located at 5737 County Hwy CV, Madison, WI on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from noon until 3:00 p.m.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N Sherman Ave

608-249-8257