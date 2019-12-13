Linda L. Arnold

Linda L. (Kilpin) Arnold, age 68, passed away at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City.

She was born May 4, 1951 in Whitewater, WI. to the late Frank and Jeanette (Wargowsky) Kilpin. She lived in Sauk City and Mt. Horeb and previously worked at Rysers Cheese Factory in Mt. Horeb for many years.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Becky Arnold and son in-law, Marcus Danz; sister, Susan and Lewis (Kilpin) Melton; niece, Krystal (Kilpin) Melton of Mineral Point. She is further survived by great nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Arnold and former boyfriend, Jerry Thompson.

Linda's family would like to express their sincerest thanks and appreciation for the wonderful care she received at Maplewood Sauk Prairie.

A celebration of Linda's life will be held on Jan. 4, 2020 at the Mazomanie Community Building, 9 Brodhead St., Mazomanie from 12:00 noon until 5:00 pm.

