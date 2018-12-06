MOUNT HOREB-Linda Kaye Keller, age 71, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Ingleside Manor, surrounded by the warmth and comfort of her family and friends.

She was born on July 10, 1947, in Baraboo, the daughter of Donald Bayles and Kathleen Wickus. Linda graduated from Wisconsin Dells in 1965 and then from Madison Area Technical College in 1997.

She met Larry, her husband of 46 years, while working at the Dane County Regional Airport. They married on Oct. 28, 1972 in Wisconsin Dells. Together, "Linda Lou" and "Pete" celebrated each day, riding around on motorcycles and going on adventures. Together they had two children, and they constantly drew inspiration and strength from her ambitions.

Linda never settled, and her desire to build a better life for her family and herself was apparent every day. Linda's career started as a waitress and ended as an early childhood teacher. And in between she worked with inmates and tutored adults learning to read and shared what she learned with others. All along the way she had so many ways of making people smile and realize their potential. Linda was a fountain of boundless enthusiasm, laughter and grace.

Even as her health declined, Linda worked as a caregiver for a good friend's two children, helping the boys learn and grow. Though she had many health troubles, the fact that her heart is what finally gave out is not an indication of how strong it was. There will never be another person who faced so much with so little fear. Linda found joy in family get-togethers, knitting and reading. Her dream was to be an author, and she was a bookworm; Linda never met a book she didn't like. But she thrived being around people and sharing in their laughter.

Linda's little sister would say she couldn't ask for a better big sister, and her big brother will miss her dearly.

Her granddaughter will miss the never-ending stream of letters, stickers and gifts. Her grandson will never forget how much grandma loved him.

And her husband, daughter and son will never forget the wife and mom who held their hands, gave them comfort, and loved each of them without conditions and endlessly. We will miss you forever mom. We may never heal. We will honor and remember.

Linda is survived by husband, Lawrence "Pete" Eugene Keller; son, Christopher (Shawn) Keller; daughter, Sara (Abrahamkell) Welle; sister, Bonnee (Richard) Nauber; brother, Mike Bayles; granddaughter, Estelle Lynn; grandson, Isaiah Lawrence; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Bayles; mother, Kathleen Mickelsen; and stepfather, Hans Mickelsen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S 6th St. , Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Monday Dec. 10, 2018, with Father Chahm presiding. Burial will be held at CALVARY CATHOLIC CEMETERY. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family of Linda to be designated at a later date.

