Linda Kay Johnson

On July 28, 2023, the world lost a remarkable soul as Linda Kay Johnson, soulmate, mother, sister, and friend, departed this earth from complications from COVID-19. Born on July 23, 1954, in Madison, Wis., Linda lived a life of love and friendship with her family and friends both here and across the globe. Her passing serves as a devastating reminder of the ongoing battle we continue to face as a global community. We honor Linda’s memory by continuing to prioritize health, wellbeing, and the safety of one another.

Linda, the daughter of Donald and Geraldine Johnson, grew up in the vibrant city of Madison, Wis. From her earliest days, it was clear that Linda was going to make an impact on the world. Drawing strength from the love and support of her caring parents, she was able to work towards her dreams.

