On July 28, 2023, the world lost a remarkable soul as Linda Kay Johnson, soulmate, mother, sister, and friend, departed this earth from complications from COVID-19. Born on July 23, 1954, in Madison, Wis., Linda lived a life of love and friendship with her family and friends both here and across the globe. Her passing serves as a devastating reminder of the ongoing battle we continue to face as a global community. We honor Linda’s memory by continuing to prioritize health, wellbeing, and the safety of one another.
Linda, the daughter of Donald and Geraldine Johnson, grew up in the vibrant city of Madison, Wis. From her earliest days, it was clear that Linda was going to make an impact on the world. Drawing strength from the love and support of her caring parents, she was able to work towards her dreams.
Throughout her life, Linda was unwavering in her commitment to creating a better world for those around her. After graduating from La Follette High School in 1972, Linda embarked on a journey of becoming an RN at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Armed with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, she absorbed all that her education had to offer and emerged as a steadfast advocate for holistic and universal healthcare. She eventually returned to school to complete her Nurse Practitioner degree and she used this expertise in becoming an incredibly effective and compassionate healthcare provider.
Outside the realm of medicine, Linda's love for her husband, John Ferrick, was an inspiration to all who witnessed their connection. They shared a bond built on loyalty, understanding, humor, and unconditional support. Together, Linda and John shared the joys and navigated the challenges of life, constantly uplifting one another and setting an example of love for their two children.
Linda’s greatest joy in life was being a mother to her two children, Jordan and Jackson. She poured her heart and soul into raising them, instilling within them the values of kindness, compassion, and resilience. Jordan, along with her partner, Fadia, and Jackson, along with his partner, Alex, inherited Linda’s endless love and they will ensure her spirit lives on. As they all grew older, it was a joy to see this love develop into friendships filled with laughter and deep respect for each other.
Above everything else, what held the utmost significance for Linda was cherishing moments with her family. In addition to her husband and two children, Linda is survived by her three siblings and their partners and children, along with countless friends and colleagues. Her sister, Nancy Jo Johnson (husband, Robert Pfitzenmeier, and children, Lhakdon and Norden Johnson); sister, Connie Johnson (husband, Myron Buller, and children, Cole and Angie Buller); and brother, Scott Johnson (wife, Lisa Disch-Johnson, and children, Madeline, Mitchell and Melia Johnson) will tenderly remember the cherished times they shared with her and forever hold her in their hearts.
Linda radiated a glow that illuminated any room she entered. Her infectious laughter, genuine warmth, and the kindness she extended to all will forever be etched in our souls. Linda’s countless acts of selflessness and her unwavering dedication to making a difference in the lives of others will continue to inspire generations to come.
We celebrate a life that was intimately intertwined with the wonders of nature and the great outdoors. She found solace and joy in watching sunsets paint the sky with breathtaking hues, and the rhythmic ebb and flow of the ocean brought her a sense of peace like no other. Linda was a soul who reveled in the majesty of mountains and felt humbled under the shimmering canopy of stars and the gentle glow of the moon. Her love for the natural world was boundless, and she instilled in others the same appreciation for the beauty and magic that surrounds us each day. As we bid farewell to our dear Linda, may we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will forever dwell amidst the splendors of the earth she so dearly cherished. Linda Johnson was a force of nature, a guiding light in the lives of countless individuals. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched. As the world mourns her passing, let us strive to carry forward her legacy of compassion, resilience, and love for all.
In honor of Linda's remarkable life, her family invites friends, relatives, and colleagues to join them in celebrating her life at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the ceremony on Saturday. An informal gathering will be held at Harmony Bar, 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, following the ceremony.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Linda’s honor to Planned Parenthood (www.weareplannedparenthood.org). Linda's legacy will forever remind us of the importance of love, empathy, and making a difference in the lives of others.