MADISON – Linda Kay Apple, age 68, of Madison/Middleton, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on May 4, 1950, in Madison, the daughter of Elwin “Al” and Rena (Bennett) Busch. Linda graduated from Middleton High School in 1968. She worked as an office manager at Disability Rights Wisconsin for most of her career.

Linda married Kenlyn (Ken) Wayne Apple on Oct. 23, 1976, and they had two daughters. She loved music, dancing and anything athletic including body pump classes, yoga, walking and cross-country skiing.

Linda loved the outdoors and camping and canoeing were favorite family activities. She had two grandchildren, Kendall and Griffin, whom she adored.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Kristin Apple and Sara Meyer; as well as a son-in law, Dwight Meyer; two grandchildren, Kendall and Griffin Meyer; siblings, Cheryl Rupard and Elwin “Bud” Busch (Jane); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Apple; sister Dawn (Don) Wood; and parents, Al and Rena Busch. Linda touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park Street, Oregon, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name.

