SUN PRAIRIE - Linda Jean Roehling, age 61, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

She was born on March 19, 1958 in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Albert and Shirley (Robb) Roehling.

Linda was an avid animal lover and enjoyed growing up with horses around her, training both horses and dogs. Linda was a proud aerobic instructor. She was very crafty, she loved art including painting and stenciling. Linda spent majority of her time in her flower beds. Most of all, she loved being a grandma and spending time with family and friends.

Linda is survived by daughter, Trisha Roehling; sons, Warren, Dylan and Nathan Brener; sisters, Sharon Mobry and Vicky Nelson; grandchildren, William, Brielle and Graham Brener, and Alana Roehling-Deakin; many nieces, nephews, and friends; and her beloved, furry protector Frankie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, David Roehling.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

