OREGON - Linda J. Svanda, age 77, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, Nov.29, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held at PEOPLE'S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 North Alpine Parkway, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, on Tues. Dec. 3, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Please see Monday's Wisconsin State Journal for the full obituary.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.