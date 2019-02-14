Linda J. Eakins, age 70, of Monroe, died peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Linda was born on April 23, 1948 in Kane County, IL, the daughter of Robert and Naomi (Johnson) Harker. She graduated from Kaneland High School in 1966 and married Larry Eakins the following year. Together, Linda and Larry became lifetime farmers, taking tremendous pride in the family farm they purchased in Jefferson Township in 1978.

Linda was a devoted wife, mother and friend who always put family first. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren whether they were playing sports and performing in concerts or she was teaching them to sew and helping them build Legos.

Linda will always be remembered for her big smile and even bigger heart. She would never turn down an opportunity to help, as was shown in her dedication to volunteering for a multitude of fundraisers, Cheese Days and the Green County Fair. She was a longtime active member of East Clarno Zion United Methodist Church, the Richland Creek Watershed, the Ambitious Mrs. Homemakers Club, the Green County Pork Producers, and the State Promotion Committee of the Wisconsin Pork Producers Assoc.

She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Larry Eakins of rural Monroe; a daughter, Vicki (Bernie) Holst of Franklin Lakes, NJ; a son, Matt (Sheri) Eakins of Evansville; four grandchildren, Nils and Sylvi Holst, and Nadia and Mason Eakins; and her mother, Naomi Harker of Brodhead. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Robert; and a brother, Dwayne Harker.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe. A celebration of Linda’s life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Linda’s name to the cancer charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net