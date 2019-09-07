Linda D. Beckett, age 69, of Dodgeville died on Friday, September 6, 2019 at home following a brief illness. Linda was born on November 19, 1949 in Dodgeville to Kenneth and Darlene (Buckingham) Beckett. She worked at Silicon Sensors for many years. Linda enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycles, cooking, watching birds and animals and going to church. She also loved listening to music and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Victoria Goebel; two brothers-in-law, Gary Mosley and Kirk Holman and her former husband, Edward Hocking.

Linda is survived by two daughters, Sandy (Dan) Rupp of Spring Green and Sheila Hocking of Dodgeville; a grandson, Clay McIntosh; her "adopted grandson", Brett Peterson; three siblings, RoseAnn Beckett of Black Earth; Larry "Benji" Beckett Sr. of Dodgeville and Mary Mosley of Darlington; as well as other relatives and many friends.

Memorial services for Linda D. Beckett, age 69, of Dodgeville, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Abundant Life Christian Center in Dodgeville. Pastor Wayne Kennedy and Pastor Mark Gilberts will co-officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday beginning at 1:00 P.M. Private family burial will take place at Eastside Cemetery in Ridgeway at a prior date. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-3628

www.houckfuneralhomes.com