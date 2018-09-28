MADISON- Linda Cerro, Age 66, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.

Linda graduated from East Madison High School and went on to attend the UW Green Bay. Linda is survived by her children, Typhanny A. Greene, Mia S. Greene, Jeremy T. Greene and Christiana VM. Greene; grandchildren, Gabriel N. Greene, 21 and GiaVonna Greene, 6; three siblings; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, SamuelB. Cerro and Janette C. Meyer.

Linda’s most important role held in life was that of a Mother. She treasured her children, grandchildren, and her time spent with them. She was a Mother to the Motherless, a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen and had a heart of pure, unconditional love. Her life's work was dedicated to showing others the love of Jesus Christ. Linda will always be remembered as an example of what God’s love genuinely looks like. Linda was strong, fierce, protective, generous and beyond loving. She stood up for those who could not stand, spoke up for those without a voice, fed the hungry and fought for those who had been forgotten.

Linda's life was deeply impacted by the incarceration of both her father and her son. She recently spoke to Wisconsin State Legislature regarding the lasting impacts of incarceration on families and the need for comprehensive prison reform. She was actively involved with MOSES, advocating for humane treatment of prisoners after seeing what her son has endured while imprisoned. As an advocate and as a Mother, it was her heart's desire to see better support for the formerly incarcerated as they re-enter society and to be there to welcome her own son home. “Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’ “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ Matthew 25: 37-40.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family of Linda Cerro at https://www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-linda-cerro

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



