Linda A. (Casey) Wyngaard

MADISON- Linda Ann (Casey) Wyngaard of Madison, beloved mother and grandmother, suddenly passed away in the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

Born in 1939, in New York, she was honored to be of Irish heritage and a descendant of a vaudeville performer.

Linda graduated from Nazareth College in New York with a degree in speech therapy and was very proud of her participation in the dramatic arts in high school and college. She was an avid sports fan and never missed a Brewers or Packers game. Linda retired from her career as a speech and language therapist to raise a family of five children. When they were of school age, she volunteered for years at St. Francis Xavier School in Cross Plains as a speech therapist. Linda was instrumental in her children’s extracurricular activities and academic successes, making many personal sacrifices in her children’s early years to make sure everyone “got where they needed to go”. She was very proud of and delighted by updates about her children’s and grandchildren’s many accomplishments: academic, artistic and athletic. She also worked in Madison with the Wisconsin Early Autism Project and with infants as a gifted daycare provider.

Linda retained a wonderful sense of humor throughout her life.

Linda is survived by four of five children, Jane (Michael Dunn) Wyngaard, Kate (Darrick) Wyngaard-Niccum, John (currently taking applications) Wyngaard, and Michael (Sarah “Sam”) Wyngaard; grandchildren, Jack and Lilly Kate Innes; Brighid and Shea Niccum; Grace Wyngaard; Eric Wyngaard, Elise Eslinger; Michael and Logan Schulenberg. Grandma Linda would have adored her yet-to-be born granddaughter, the child of Michael and Sarah Wyngaard. She is further survived by great-grandchildren, Kaleb Wyngaard, Dillon Stanton and Owen Wyngaard; and brothers, Lawrence and Patrick Casey, and their families. Linda was preceded in death by her treasured daughter, Molly; and her parents, Joseph and Irma Casey.

A Celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date.

Her family wishes to thank her special friends, including Gary and Georgie Stebnitz, Nancy Kammer Benjamin, and Debbie Candella, as well as many neighbors who greatly contributed to her happiness over the years, especially Jackie, Bob, and Brian Lazorik.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Mom, chuid eile i síocháin ~

“Mothers hold their children’s hands for just a little while…and their hearts forever”

~ an Irish Blessing.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

608-221-5420