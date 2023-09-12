Lily Leigh Hebel

Lily Leigh Hebel, age 17, of Portage, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Cross of Christ Lutheran (585 E Slifer St, Portage, WI 53901) with Reverend Scott Schultz officiating. Visitation will be held at Cross of Christ Lutheran on Friday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. There will be a luncheon following the service at the Briggsville American Legion. (W8539 WI-23, Briggsville, WI).