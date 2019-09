Lillian (Kosikowski) Geisler, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Oakwood Hebron Oaks in Madison. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

