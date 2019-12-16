Lillian Frances Hagi

Lillian Hagi, age 81, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Madison, Wisconsin surrounded by her loving children.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams Street, Lake Delton, Wisconsin with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Burial will be at Butterfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.

Lillian was born October 8, 1938 in Antioch, Illinois the daughter of John and Margaret (Smith) Mirocko. In July of 1956 she married Roger Hagi in Waukegan, Illinois. They lived in the Libertyville area until 1976 and then the family moved to the Dells area. Lillian and her husband owned and operated the Auto Care Center on Highway P since 1985. She enjoyed greeting her customers and harassing them. According to Lill, "mean and ornery" was her normal temperament. Her favorite hobby was crocheting and she made and donated many of these "special" blankets to children, charities and military veterans.

Lillian is survived by her sons, Daniel (Jane) Hagi of Fox Lake, Illinois and Charles Hagi of Reedsburg; daughters, Patricia Hagi of Clearwater, Florida and Margo (Tom) Hoile of Reedsburg; son in law, Brian Beebe of Wisconsin Dells; a brother, David Mirocko of Arizona; a sister, Lorraine Sutton of Lake Villa, Illinois; 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; daughter, Linda Beebe; a brother, Clifford Mirocko and a sister, Doris Brennan.

The last year of her life she enjoyed her many friends at Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Casa de Oakes would be appreciated.