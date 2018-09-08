MONONA-Lila Matzinger, age 84, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, with her family by her side.

She was born on July 25, 1934, in Madison, and was the firstborn child of Martin and Helen Raynoha. She was raised in the family home along Lake Monona and lived in Monona all her life. Lila enjoyed swimming, sailing and winter ice boating along with her five younger siblings. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1952.

It was along Lake Monona where she met her future husband, Jake Matzinger who she married at Lake Edge UCC on Aug. 20, 1955. They remained in love for 63 years until her passing. In 1956, they built their house in Monona and this is where they raised their two children, Martin and James. Lila was a devoted mother who chose to stay at home and raise her children until they entered high school. She attended UW Madison and Madison Area Technical College to obtain her business degree and then worked in the college office for a few years. Lila then worked as a personnel manager for 19 years with the State of Wisconsin, Department of Health and Social Services, before retiring early with her husband in March 1992, to spend time with family and travel. After retirement, Lila was also a caregiver and power of attorney for her mother and two friends for many years. She and Jake provided friendship, transportation and made sure they received good care.

Lila enjoyed being with her family and six grandchildren. She and Jake enjoyed travel and took many family camping trips when the children were young and many trips once retired to Switzerland, Hawaii, Alaska and other parts of the United States. She loved visiting National Parks to see the natural beauty and wildlife. Jake and her spent many years using their trailer at the Tuckaway Campground in the Baraboo hills or spending a few nights at a condo at Christmas Mountain. She loved cats and enjoyed watching TV with a cat on her lap. She had many other hobbies like doing computer games, playing solitaire, reading, knitting, bird watching and listening to country music. Lila was a long time active member of Lake Edge UCC in Madison where she attended as a child, was married and continued to attend as her children were raised, and for many years after. She was loved deeply by her family and friends and will be sorely missed.

Lila is survived by her husband, Jake; children, Martin (Cheryl) Matzinger of Madison and James (Elizabeth) Matzinger of Ashland; five grandchildren; sisters, Ginny Hesse and Tena Satzer; and brothers, Victor Raynoha and Phillip Raynoha. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Parker Matzinger; and brother, David Raynoha.

A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, with the Rev. Jason Hill of Agrace HospiceCare presiding. A luncheon will be served after the service at the funeral home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Lake Edge UCC in Madison. The family wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare and Heritage Monona for the outstanding love and care Lila received. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.