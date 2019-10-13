"God has a plan, and I'm not worried," Levi J. Linscheid always said. From the moment he was born on March 15, 1995 to the day he died on Oct. 11, 2019, Levi seemed to know God had a plan for him.

God gave us a son, a brother, nephew, cousin, best friend and mentor in Levi. He treated everyone that came across his path with the utmost respect and love, and he made a difference in countless lives he touched in his 24 short years with us through his passion for family, fitness and faith.

Levi graduated from Highland High School in 2013 and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he received a Bachelor of Science in biology and exercise science. He worked as a personal fitness trainer at Anytime Fitness in Platteville, where his commitment to his clients led to lasting friendships. He was universally loved, and he loved every single one of them back. He also spent evenings working at the Annex in Platteville, where – as in every other aspect of his life - customers became like family. Levi was planning to further his career in chiropractic medicine at Palmer College.

Levi's unwavering faith shined through in his everyday life. He was a member of Ss. Anthony and Philip Parish in Highland, and he spent time daily with one of his best friends, Father Dave Flanagan from Cuba City. Levi was a member of the Catholic retreat organization Southwest Wisconsin CEW, where he took the stage to talk to members about his relationship with God. "He has a plan," he said.

Levi was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clair and Mary Jean Wienkes and Alphons and Marie Linscheid, his uncle, Mike Wienkes and his aunt, Patricia Fecht. He leaves behind his parents, Barbara and Al, his older sister, Leah, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him so much. He returned that love with weekly visits home to Highland, fitness sessions with his parents and mass together every Sunday. He was so proud of his family.

Levi will be remembered for his unmatched kindness to everyone, his commitment to God and his endless love for his family. As a fitness instructor, his job was to teach and inspire – his memory will continue to do that in all the lives he touched. We will all strive to "live like Levi."

A Mass of Christian Burial for Levi J. Linscheid, age 24 of Highland, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ss. Anthony and Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Father Jim Murphy and Father David Flanagan will concelebrate, with burial to follow at St. Philip's Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund in Levi's honor is being established. Donations can be made at the funeral or through gofundme.com/LeviLinscheid. The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

Levi, we will miss your smile and your hug every day. Although our sorrow is deep, it is the love and strength you have shown us that will live on forever. Now we understand the plan God had for you. May He wrap His arms around you and embrace you with His everlasting love.

As you join your family in Heaven, your family back here on Earth will work every day to live like you. We love you.

McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Highland 608-929-4815

www.houckfuneralhome.com