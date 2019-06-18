Sun Prairie-Letty Jean Melchor, age 44, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

She was born on February 2, 1975 in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of Olga Cardenas and Hector Melchor. She graduated from Madison East High School and attended MATC. She worked at Northport Apartments teaching computer classes to kids in the area. She also worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles for several years.

Letty loved the Dallas Cowboys and watching all football and basketball, traveling, music, movies, playing BINGO, cooking, taking walks, camping, enjoying the outdoors and most especially her family.

She is survived by her children, Amati Jasso and Gavino Watters; her beloved dogs, Chapo, Chaparita and Attica; her mother, Olga Cardenas; father, Hector Melchor; siblings, Betty, Petty, Lydia, Gilbert, Angelica, Hector Jr. and Alicia; and also many other, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Juanita and Gilbert Cardenas and Elda and Albert Melchor and uncle, Gilbert Cardenas Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.