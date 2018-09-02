Leslie Arthur Roesler

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - Leslie Roesler, age 94 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, August 31, 2018 at Wisconsin Dells Health Services.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at One Life Assembly of God Church in Baraboo, Wisconsin with Rev. Harvey Lange, Rev. William Haskins and Rev. Kurt Lange co-officiating. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo with the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post 187 of Wisconsin Dells providing military honors. Visitation will be held at One Life Assembly of God Church on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.

Leslie was born October 2, 1923 in Withee, Wisconsin the son of Arthur and Roxanne (Clemons) Roesler. He grew up on the Briggsville Mill Pond and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School. He joined the Merchant Marines and served aboard the Whaleback U.S.S. Meteor. During the onset of World War 2 he was drafted into the U.S. Navy and was involved in the Philippine Liberation earning a star and the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign.

He was placed and saw action as a gunner aboard the S.S. James Ives and later served aboard the U.S.S. Hope, a hospital rescue ship. He was honorably discharged in May of 1946, returned home and eventually married his sweetheart, Barbara LaMar in Portage, Wisconsin in May of 1948. Leslie attended college and became a certified cheesemaker and worked for many years at the Wyocena Frigo Cheese Factory, eventually becoming manager.

He was proud of earning the Governor’s Award for cheesemaking skills especially blue cheese. He retired from this and owned and operated the Great Northern Cold Storage in Portage where he also was involved in cheese brokering. In the Dells area he may be fondly remembered serving popcorn from the Popcorn Wagon which was a hobby for him. For fun, Leslie enjoyed fishing and his cabin cruiser boat and he loved his family, children and grandchildren.

Leslie is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Konni (Christopher) Roll of Briggsville, Wisconsin and Kathi (Harvey) Lange of Lafayette, Indiana; 9 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Kent and Kim; and brothers, Glenn and Lyle.

The family offers special thanks to Louis Kutzke and all of his staff of Home Care Path, Sherry Ferguson, Agrace Hospice and the staff at Wisconsin Dells Health Services.