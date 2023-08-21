Copy of Obits - 1

Barneveld – Leroy “Bud” Evans, age 84 of Barneveld, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Agrace Hospice after a battle with bladder cancer. He was born on December 29, 1938, in Dodgeville, to Alvin and Mary Evans.

Bud was a lifelong resident of Barneveld. He was a member of the Barneveld American Legion Post 433 and the Barneveld Brigham Volunteer Fire Department, serving as Chief from 1973 to 1985. Bud worked his entire life as a carpenter and helped rebuild the town and many homes destroyed after the 1984 tornado. He loved to fish and hunt, and was a fan of Barneveld sports, especially when one of his grandchildren was on the team.

