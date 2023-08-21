Barneveld – Leroy “Bud” Evans, age 84 of Barneveld, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Agrace Hospice after a battle with bladder cancer. He was born on December 29, 1938, in Dodgeville, to Alvin and Mary Evans.
Bud was a lifelong resident of Barneveld. He was a member of the Barneveld American Legion Post 433 and the Barneveld Brigham Volunteer Fire Department, serving as Chief from 1973 to 1985. Bud worked his entire life as a carpenter and helped rebuild the town and many homes destroyed after the 1984 tornado. He loved to fish and hunt, and was a fan of Barneveld sports, especially when one of his grandchildren was on the team.
Bud is survived by his children, Lisa (Randy) Knoche of Madison; Todd Evans of Westport; Brett (Jody) Evans of Barneveld; his grandchildren Heidi Knoche, Brittany Zander, Megan Evans, Samantha Evans and Lucas Evans; as well as special McSherry nieces and nephews.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dorothy McSherry.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at MIDDLEBURY CHAPEL, 2548 County Road H, Barneveld, followed by inurnment in Middlebury Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Barneveld American Legion Post No. 433.
A Celebration of Bud’s Life will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday following the burial at the BARNEVELD AMERICAN LEGION HALL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Middlebury Chapel. Checks can made to Middlebury Chapel and sent to 2474 County Road HK, Barneveld, WI 53507.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sienna Crest of Waunakee for their compassionate care over the last few months and to Agrace Hospice for the wonderful care in his final days.
