OREGON / MCFARLAND - Leonard W. "Bill" Faust, age 89, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born on Oct. 29, 1930, in Madison, the son of Leonard Faust and Florence (Kirby) Faust. He graduated from Madison Central High School in 1948.

Bill began working in the grocery business at the age of 14, and before long he was managing the produce department at Piggly Wiggly in Madison. From there, he went on to manage the Hi-Lo Supermarket, also in Madison. His love for the grocery business led him to open his own store, Bills' Supermarket in the Shorewood Shopping Center in West Madison, but he really wanted to be part of a smaller community and along came Bill's Food Center in Oregon. He opened that store in 1978 and he and his family became part of the Oregon community.

Over the years he was a member of the Eastside Businessmen's Association, the Mid-State Grocers Association, CERTCO's Board of Directors and the Oregon Chamber of Commerce. He also proudly served in the Wisconsin National Guard at Fort McCoy.

Bill married Dorothy Brigham Garvey on June 7, 1952. They enjoyed traveling, and their journeys took them all over the United States and Europe. Even though they visited some spectacular places, Bill always looked forward to that next trip to Las Vegas. He also enjoyed many trips to local casinos during his retirement. He never missed a Badgers football or basketball game and faithfully rooted on the Brewers and Packers.

Most of all, though, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Whether it was a birthday party, holiday celebration or summer picnic, his favorite times were spent when the family was together. He looked forward to watching his children and grandchildren participate in sporting events of all kinds, concerts and everything in between. In his early years he was an avid bowler and threw a wicked curve ball down the lane. He spent countless hours playing cards with his family and friends. He also enjoyed golf, fishing and boating and his many years spent living on Lake Waubesa.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Dorothy; two sons, Bill (Laurie) Faust and Michael (Jenny) Faust; two daughters, Karen (John) Healy and Linda (Steve) Stace; nine grandchildren, Erin (Jay) Haselwander, Jeff (Grant) Healy, Jared Faust, Jenna Faust, Ryan (Dianna) Stace, Breanna (Jordan) Kratz, Alex (Kelsi) Faust, Lauren Faust and Jacob Faust; seven great-grandchildren, Grant, Reese and Tate Haselwander, Nevin and Shaw Stace, Cadance and Kinzie Kratz; sister, Sandra Messany; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard J. Faust; mother, Florence G. Faust; three sisters, Lorraine (Joseph) Clementi, Francis "Sis" Smith and Joyce "Dolly" Monaghan; two brothers, Frederick "Fritz" Faust and Tom (TJ) Faust; and brother-in-law, Frank Messany.

He was a one-of-a-kind husband, dad and grandpa, whose sense of humor and quick wit were ever present. We'll miss that smile and those big, brown eyes but we'll carry our wonderful memories forever.

Funeral Services will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 12 noon on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

Memorials may be gifted in Bill's name to Empty Stocking Club, Henry Villas Zoo, or to the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.