Leonard "Lenny" W. Mauthe, 88, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, WI.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28th at the new location of Haudenshield Funeral Home& Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Jasmine Tesdahl officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Friends & family may call on Saturday, September 28th from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Leonard was born on May 13, 1931 to John & Mina (Lindsay) Mauthe in Cuba City, WI. He worked at the Farley Loetscher Manufacturing Company, John Deere Dubuque Works and later as a custodian at UW-Platteville, WI. Leonard enjoyed old westerns, riding his Harley, an avid card player, trips to the casino, gardening, hunting, bowling, pitching horseshoes, watching the Green Bay Packers & Wisconsin Badgers, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him and loved him as "Lippy Leo".

Leonard is survived by his sister, Ruth (Charles) Halverson of Benton, WI; a brother, John Mauthe; a brother-in-law, Delbert Heins; a sister-in-law, Jane Mauthe, along with nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters: Joanne Heins, Barbara Weigel and Mary Lee and 2 brothers, Robert Mauthe and Norman Mauthe.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Leonard W. Mauthe Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com